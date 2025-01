The major US stock indices are not been impacted by the voting for the Speaker of the House. The major indices are trading to new session highs in the currency hourly bar.

Dow industrial average is up 333 points or 0.79% at 42726. For the week, the index is down -0.62% currently

S&P index is up 73.73 points or 1.27% at 5944. For the trading week currently, the index is down -0.48%

NASDAQ index is up 330. points or 1.71% at 19612. For the trading week the index is down -0.56%