There are reports that Google says it will pause hiring for 2 weeks...That and higher yields - the 10 year is trading near the high for the day at 3.0377% (the low was at 2.945%) has the stocks back on the defensive. Looking at the major  indices  :

  • Dow industrial average is now down -22 points or -0.07% at 31805.62
  • S&P index is up 20 points or 0.51% at 3956.84
  • NASDAQ index is up 161 points 1.39% at 11875.9

At the highs for the day:

  • Dow was up 0.37% or 117.40 points
  • S&P was up 0.95% or 37.41 points
  • Nasdaq was up 1.94%or 226.81 points