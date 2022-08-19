European indices are deepening losses across the board with US futures also slumping more heavily now on the day. S&P 500 futures are down 35 points, or 0.8%, as the drop extends:

Meanwhile, the DAX is down 0.9%, Eurostoxx down 0.9%, and CAC 40 down 0.7% currently. Regional indices aren't able to take much comfort after having seen German producer prices post a record increase in July here.

But a firmer dollar and higher yields are also weighing on sentiment, but one can also argue that it is all tied together. Looking at US equities in particular, the rejection of the S&P 500 at the 200-day moving average seems to be the momentum breaker this week.