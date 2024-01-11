US stocks indices and traders are choosing higher at the start of the trading day after trading above and below unchanged off of the higher-than-expected CPI data. Although inflation data was a bit higher than expectations, the feeling is the worst is behind.

US yields are trading near the middle of the ranges but mostly still lower on the day:

2 year 4.341% -3.0 basis points

5-year yield 3.959% -2.1 basis points

10-year 4.022% -0.8 basis points

30-year 4.21% +1.2 basis points

Taking a look at the major indices nine minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 11.88 points or 0.03% at 37707.62

S&P index up 10.2 points or 0.21% at 4793.66

Nasdaq index up 77.54 points or 0.52% at 15047.19

The small-cap Russell 2000 is lower on the day. It is currently down -9.33 points or -0.47% at 1960.92.

Bitcoin ETF's are starting trading and they are higher.