The Nasdaq index had the best shot to close higher on the day. The index was up going into the last hour of trading but gave up their modest gains into the close, and is closing fractionally lower (really unchanged).

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -154.04 points or -0.47% at 32909.60

S&P fell -9.28 points or -0.22% at 4128.72

Nasdaq fell -0.26 points (call it unchanged) at 12381.31.

Russell 2000 did eke out a small gain of 3.3998 points or +0.18% at 1919.14

7 of 11 sectors of the S&P were lower with gainers including:

Energy, +3.62%

Materials, +0.98%

Consumer Discretionary, +0.32%

The losers were led by:

Real Estate, -1.45%

Health, -1.39%

Communication Services, -0.72%

Looking at the Dow 30, the winners are:

Chevron, +3.21%

Caterpillar, +2.85%

Dow, +2.21%

Boeing, +0.68%

The losers today:

P&G -1.94%

Home Depot, -1.77%

United Health -1.61%

Verizon, -1.56%