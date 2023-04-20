The major US stock indices are closing lower with the NASDAQ leading the way to the downside. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average is train down -110.41 points or -0.33% at 33786.63

S&P index is down -24.71 points or -0.59% at 4129.80

NASDAQ index is down -97.68 points or -0.80% at 12059.55

Russell 2000 is down -9.74 points or -0.54% at 1789.69

With one day to go in the trading week, the major indices are also marginally lower: