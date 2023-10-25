The stock tumble continues with the NASDAQ now down over 300 points. The index is currently down 306 points or -2.33% at 12833.50. The largest decline this year was a decline of -2.5% on February 21.

The S&P index is now down 62.2 or -1.47% at 4185. It's 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2022 low comes in at 4180.95.

The US a 10 year yield is up 11.1 basis points to 4.950%. The 30 year yield is up 12.9 basis points to 5.0917%

In the forex,

The USDJPY has pushed above the 150.00 level to a high of 150.043. The swing high for the year reached 150.154 from October 3.

Headlines of a ground attack in Gaza from Israeli PM Netanyahu were the latest headline news to move the market. Prior to that the 5-year note auction was met with slack demand from overseas.