The US stocks in pre-market trading got close to unchanged but has reversed back lower on reports that the UN sees an imminent invasion by Russia on Ukraine. Buckle up.
- The Dow is now down -120 points. The Nasdaq is down around 95 points and the S&P is down -21 points
- The price of oil is trading at $92.98, that is still down on the day, but it was lower.
- The price of gold is up $20.7 at $1892.
IN the USD, the
- EURUSD has moved from 1.1378 and currently trades at 1.1362. It's 100 hour MA is at 1.13506. A move below that level would be more bearish.
- GBPUSD has moved from it's intraday high of 1.3627 to 1.3611 currently
The AUDUSD and the NZDUSD are also lower after moving to new highs for the day as NA traders entered for the day, but each are still up on the day.
Although there is a reaction, there is a bit of "the boy that cries wolf" as well.
