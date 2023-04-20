S&P 500 futures are now down 26 points, or 0.6%, on the day as we are starting to see some selling in the equities space take hold. Nasdaq futures are down 0.8% with Dow futures also marked down by 0.5% at the moment. Looking over to European equities, here's how things are playing out after the more tentative start:

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Oil is also down by over 1.5% to $77.85 with bond yields also looking a little heavier so far on the day as seen here. Surprisingly, major currencies are keeping the calm but if this risk-off wave deepens, we could see the dollar and yen be more bid in the hours ahead.