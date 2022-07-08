The major US stock indices have now erased their earlier declines.

Dow industrial average is up 72 points or 0.23% at 31456.48. The low reached 31212.45

S&P index is up 2 points or 0.05% at 3904.10. The low reached 3869.34

NASDAQ index is trading unchanged at 11621.33. The low reached 11479.77

Russell 2000 is trading up 2.72 points or 0.16% at 1772.41. The low reached 1752.93

Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart below, the swing low in early trading stalled just ahead of its 200 hour moving average at 11467.88. The low price reached 11479.77. On the topside, the high from June 27 reached 11677.49. That would be the next upside target on further upside momentum.

NASDAQ index bounces off it's 200 hour moving average