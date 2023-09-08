It's not a good look once again for equities as the risk mood begins to stumble in European morning trade. The early rise didn't last long with US futures now turning negative as well:

S&P 500 futures

In Europe, major indices are now down 0.4% to 0.5% across the board and it's looking like the poor form this week is going to continue.

For now, we're not seeing it translate to FX all too much but just be wary of this development and that if it continues towards US trading, the dollar might be able to gain some ground later before the weekend comes along.