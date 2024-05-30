US stocks are extending their moves to the downside with the NASDAQ index now down -1.10%. Nvidia shares are leading the way with a decline of -3.7% to 1105.84. That comes after a report from Bloomberg that the Biden administration is reining in AI chip sales to the middle east and attempt to thwart transfer to China.

NASDAQ index is down -200 points or - -1.18%

S&P index is down -35 points or -0.67%

Dow Industrial Average was down -371 points or -0.96%

Nvidia's decline is its worst one day decline since May 1 when the price fell -3.89%