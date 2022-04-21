Here's a look at how European major indices are faring on the day so far:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +1.4%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Besides the dull mood in UK stocks, equities elsewhere in the region are looking more positive. That comes despite the euro and money markets pricing in a more aggressive ECB after de Guindos' remarks earlier here.

French stocks are leading gains as Macron cements his frontrunner status ahead of the election runoff against Le Pen into the weekend.

But the gains are also reflective of the more positive mood seen in US futures for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures up 1.1%, and Dow futures up 0.5%. That follows a more mixed showing where tech lagged in trading yesterday.

It is still early in the day but if anything else, it seems like the push and pull in equities over the past four weeks or so isn't exactly letting up just yet.