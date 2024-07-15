The broader S&P and Nasdaq indices pushed lower toward the end of day, but then bounced back over the last 5 minutes to close more comfortably in the black for the day.

The S&P did trade in negative territory in the last 10 minutes of trading at -0.59 points (to 5614.75), but bounced and is closing up 15.87 points

The Nasdaq index traded down to a low for the day at up 1.12 points at 18397.83 - just above unchanged - before bouncing and closing up 74.12 points.

The Dow industrial average also moved into negative territory and was just 3 points from the low from earlier in the day, but moved higher and is closing at a record level at 40,211.73.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average closed up at 210.82 points or 0.53% at $40,211.73

S&P index closed up 15.90 points or 0.28% at 5631.24.

NASDAQ index closed up 74.12 points or 0.40% 18472.57.

The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer with the index rising 38.75 points or 1.80% at 2187.02 – its highest level since January 10.

It was a mixed day for the Magnificent 7:

Meta Platforms -0.54%.

Amazon -0.91%.

Nvidia -0.62%.

Alphabet, +0.79%.

Apple, +1.68% (record high on upbeat analyst calls. Morgan Stanley called Apple its top pick).

Microsoft +0.09%.

Tesla +1.78%.

There were six sectors of the S&P which advanced and 5 sectors that moved lower.

The gainers were led by:

energy +1.56%

financials, +1.42%

industrials, +0.70%

The losers were led by