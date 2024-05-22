US stocks have turned to the downside with the major indices down -0.64% to -0.76%

Dow Industrial Average versus down -0.77% at 39563.65

S&P index is down -0.64% at 5287.18

NASDAQ index is down -0.68% at 16717.90.

Nvidia shares are down -1.9% at $935. The low price reached $932.49. Earnings will be released after the close.

Other losers include :