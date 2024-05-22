US stocks have turned to the downside with the major indices down -0.64% to -0.76%
- Dow Industrial Average versus down -0.77% at 39563.65
- S&P index is down -0.64% at 5287.18
- NASDAQ index is down -0.68% at 16717.90.
Nvidia shares are down -1.9% at $935. The low price reached $932.49. Earnings will be released after the close.
Other losers include :
- Super Micro Computers is lower by -3.46%.
- Alphabet is down -1.24%.
- Palo Alto networks is down -1.55%
- 3M is down 2.04%
- Home Depot continues its slide and is down -2.01%
- Tesla is down -4.28%
- Netflix is down -1.618