US stocks have turned to the downside with the major indices down -0.64% to -0.76%

  • Dow Industrial Average versus down -0.77% at 39563.65
  • S&P index is down -0.64% at 5287.18
  • NASDAQ index is down -0.68% at 16717.90.

Nvidia shares are down -1.9% at $935. The low price reached $932.49. Earnings will be released after the close.

Other losers include :

  • Super Micro Computers is lower by -3.46%.
  • Alphabet is down -1.24%.
  • Palo Alto networks is down -1.55%
  • 3M is down 2.04%
  • Home Depot continues its slide and is down -2.01%
  • Tesla is down -4.28%
  • Netflix is down -1.618