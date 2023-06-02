As the European markets work toward the close, the stock markets are pushing higher. France's CAC Is up 1.93%. The Dow industrial average is up 500 points or 1.7% and is in positive territory for the week.

A snapshot of the US market shows:

The S&P is comfortably above its 100-week moving average at 4199.50.

Apple traded to a new 52-week high in trading today and approaches its all-time high at $182.87. The high price reached $181.76. The low price for Apple reached $124.17 back on January 23.

Next week Apple will have its developer's conference (on June 5).

Apple
Apple shares are approaching at all time high

Meanwhile, in Europe:

  • German Dax is up 1.33%
  • France's CAC is up 1.94%
  • UK's FTSE 100 is up 1.65%
  • Spain's Ibex is up 1.71%