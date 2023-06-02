As the European markets work toward the close, the stock markets are pushing higher. France's CAC Is up 1.93%. The Dow industrial average is up 500 points or 1.7% and is in positive territory for the week.
A snapshot of the US market shows:
- Dow industrial average up 1.71% or 561 points at 33623.41
- S&P is up 56.55 points or 1.34% at 4277.5 on
- NASDAQ index up 130 points or 0.99% at 13230.46
The S&P is comfortably above its 100-week moving average at 4199.50.
Apple traded to a new 52-week high in trading today and approaches its all-time high at $182.87. The high price reached $181.76. The low price for Apple reached $124.17 back on January 23.
Next week Apple will have its developer's conference (on June 5).
Meanwhile, in Europe:
- German Dax is up 1.33%
- France's CAC is up 1.94%
- UK's FTSE 100 is up 1.65%
- Spain's Ibex is up 1.71%