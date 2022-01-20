European indices are now down around 0.3% to 0.5% on the day while US futures have seen gains ease up after a brighter handover from Asia to Europe. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently. That pales in comparison to the mood from roughly three hours ago here.

For now, equities are hanging in there but after yesterday's selling managed to overwhelm dip buyers, I fear that we could see the lightly positive mood currently switch around once again later in US trading.

It's still early in the day but for now, there is some sense of trepidation despite the earlier optimism.