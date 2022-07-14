The storyline has different twists and turns, but yesterday's price action is similar to today's in the major US indices. The Dow is the worst performer. The S&P is next and the NASDAQ has been the performer. Stocks moved lower earlier today and rebounded into the close. Yesterday all 3 indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term still ended up negative, but traders had the feeling of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat (even though the end result was a loss). I guess it was a moral victory.

The NASDAQ just turned positive on the day. It is currently up 18 points or 0117% 11266. The S&P is still down -8.3 points or -0.22% 3793.60. The Dow is down -125 points or -0.41% at 30648.48

That is much better than the market levels at the session lows:

Dow industrial average low was down -628.86 points or -2.04%

S&P index low was down 81.53 ooints or -2.14%

NASDAQ index is down 241.65 points or -2.15%

So snatching victory from the jaws of defeat is another possibility today. However, it still may result in a loss in the winless column for the Dow and S&P. Both if they close lower will extend their losing streaks to 5 trading days.

Technically speaking, the NASDAQ index on the hourly chart is moving closer to its 100 hour moving average. That level comes in at 11317.73. The 200 hour moving average is at 11372.21. Both those levels would need to be broken if the buyers are to take more control.

NASDAQ index moves closer to the 100 and 200 hour MAs