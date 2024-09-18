The major US stock indices are trading within 0.03% of unchanged as the market calmly wait for the FOMC rate decision at 2 PM ET.

The S&P index reached a high price today of 5642.84. Yesterday, a new all-time high price was reached intraday at 5670.82. The high closing level is up 5669.67.

The Dow 30 stock in the same reached a new all-time high at 41835.27 yesterday. It is currently trading at 41593 with a high price of 41636.54 today.

The NASDAQ index is trading down -6.35 points at 17621.78. It's high price this week reached 17781.74 which was near high prices from August 27 and August 29. Getting above that level would be needed to increase the bullish bias. On the downside the 200 hour moving average comes in at 17381.40. The 100 hour moving average comes in at 17323.49.