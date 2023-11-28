The major US stock indices are opening near unchanged on the day. Yesterday, shares were little changed as well with:
- Dow industrial average fell -56.68 points or -0.16% at 35333.48
- S&P index fell -8.89 points or -0.19% at 4550.44
- NASDAQ index fell -9.84 points or -0.07% at 14241.01
At the start of trading today, a snapshot of the market currently shows:
- DJI (Dow Jones Industrial Average): 35343.36, up by 9.88 points, an increase of 0.03%.
- S&P 500 (SPX): 4543.31, down by -7.13 points, a decrease of -0.16%.
- NASDAQ Composite (IXIC): 14224.50, down by -16.52 points, a decrease of -0.12%.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -8.86 points or -0.50% at 1792.09.
Looking at the US a debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:
- US 2-Year Treasury Note: 4.8626, increased by 0.6 basis points
- US 5-Year Treasury Note: 4.3961, increased by 0.6 basis points
- US 10-Year Treasury Note: 4.4001, increased by 1.2 basis points.
- US 30-Year Treasury Bond: 4.5520, increased by 1.9 basis points
The US treasury walks our 7 year notes at 1 PM ET today. Yesterday's 2 year auction was sloppy. The 5 year auction was acceptable but not great.