The major US stock indices are opening near unchanged on the day. Yesterday, shares were little changed as well with:

Dow industrial average fell -56.68 points or -0.16% at 35333.48

S&P index fell -8.89 points or -0.19% at 4550.44

NASDAQ index fell -9.84 points or -0.07% at 14241.01

At the start of trading today, a snapshot of the market currently shows:

DJI (Dow Jones Industrial Average): 35343.36, up by 9.88 points, an increase of 0.03%.

S&P 500 (SPX): 4543.31, down by -7.13 points, a decrease of -0.16%.

NASDAQ Composite (IXIC): 14224.50, down by -16.52 points, a decrease of -0.12%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -8.86 points or -0.50% at 1792.09.

Looking at the US a debt market, yields are mixed/little changed:

US 2-Year Treasury Note: 4.8626, increased by 0.6 basis points

US 5-Year Treasury Note: 4.3961, increased by 0.6 basis points

US 10-Year Treasury Note: 4.4001, increased by 1.2 basis points.

US 30-Year Treasury Bond: 4.5520, increased by 1.9 basis points

The US treasury walks our 7 year notes at 1 PM ET today. Yesterday's 2 year auction was sloppy. The 5 year auction was acceptable but not great.