There is no fear of the Fed or of earnings in trading as the stocks move to new session highs.

The S&P index moved up 13.74 points in the current hour of trading and in the process got within two points of the all-time intraday high reached on Friday at 4906.69. The high price today reached 4904.69. The current prices trading up 11.76 points or 0.24% at 4902.68.

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ index is trading up 86.17 points or 0.56% at 15541.10, after trading as high is up 91.60 points. It's recent high price reached last week extended to 15629.07. That was the highest level on back to January 4, 2022. The price still remains or .33% away from its all-time intraday high price of 16212.23.

The Dow Industrial Average is a trading up 31 points or 0.08% at 38140.73.

Some winners today include:

Adobe, +15.72 points or 2.56% at $629.55

Nvidia up $9.08 or 1.5% at $619.49

Meta-, up $6.11 or 1.55% at $400.31

Microsoft up $3.87 or 0.96% at $407.81

Tesla up $5.70 or 3.12% at $188.96

The volatility index (VIX) is trading up 3.02% at 13.65, but is down from its high today of 15.35.

This week there's a lot of risk events with not only earnings but the FOMC rate decision. On the earnings calendar the following are some of the big companies reporting:

Apple

Amazon

Meta

AMD

Boeing

Starbucks

