As the US stocks head into the close, the Dow is back in positive territory joining the Nasdaq and the S&P.

The Dow tested its 200 day MA. Found buyers on the dip

The Dow is up 48 points. At the low the price reached 33844.46. The 200 day moving average is at 33870.67.Although the price fell back below that moving average intraday, the momentum could not be sustained. \

For the S&P remains below its 200 day moving average which comes in at 4322.90. On Tuesday, the price moved up toward that moving average level but found early sellers. The current prices trading at 4288.56.

The NASDAQ index is up the most from its lows but it also fell the most from its highs reached in November. It still remains below its falling 200 day moving average at 13461.43. The high price on Monday reached 13181.09. The 200 day moving average is approaching its 50% midpoint of the move down from its November high at 13388.68.