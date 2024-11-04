The major US stock indices are moving lower from the get-go led by the NASDAQ index which is down -0.64%. The price opened at 18220, and is currently trading 100 points lower at 18120.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow industrial average -174.39 points or -0.41% at 41877.80

S&P -16.53 points or -0.29% at 5712.27

NASDAQ index -113.63 points or -0.62% at 18126.29.

The small-cap Russell 2000 stem eyes a .23 points or -0.37% at 2201.89.

Meta is trading down -6 dollars or -1.07%.

Amazon is trading down -1.0%

Apple is trading down -0.90%.

Alphabet shares are -1.57% and

Microsoft is down -0.63%

Nvidia shares are bucking the trend with a gain of 1.65%. Dell shares are also higher by 1.73% as it benefits from the Super Micro Computers news last week, that the company's auditors fired them. It's shares are down -1.27%.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,364 after closing on Friday at $69,490.

Crude oil is higher by $2.08 and $71.55. OPEC + agree to delay the inventory cuts by one month and

Gold is trading up eight dollars and $2743.61. It fell off from a channel trendline high last week but is stolen the fall.