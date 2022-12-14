The US stocks have started to move lower on Powell's lower opening remarks.

  • The Dow Industrial Average was down -110 points at the start of his comments and are currently down -279 points.
  • The S&P was down -17.3 points at the start, and index is now down -35 points.
  • The NASDAQ index was down -72 points and it is currently down -105 points

In the US debt market

  • The two year yield has moved up from 4.29% to 4.35%.
  • The 10 year yield was at 3.538% and is a lower now at 3.513%

In the Forex:

  • EURUSD: The EURUSD remained above the low for the day near 1.0618. The current price is at 1.0644. The price low remain between the swing area between 1.0594 and 1.0640. Staying above keeps buyers in play
USDJPY
GBPUSD found support against the low from earlier in the day