The US major indices are trading to new session highs. The Dow and S&P are up near 1% on the day. The Nasdaq index is up 0.83%
The USD is moving a bit lower as well which is helping to push stocks higher.
- EURUSD is trading to a new session high on the day and in the process is moving closer ot the near converged 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.0317 area. The price has moved above the high of a swing area at 1.02918.
- The USDJPY is moving back toward the 100 day MA at 141.093. The current price is trading at 141.19.
- The GBPUSD dipped below the 100 hour MA, but bounced back higher. The price still is below the high from earlier in the day at 1.19022. The price is trading at 1.1890 currently.
- The USDCAD is testing its 100 hour MA below at 1.33793. The low price just reached 1.33782 - just below that MA level. A move below would look toward the 50% of the move up from the November 15 low at 1.33598.
