The US major indices are trading to new session highs. The Dow and S&P are up near 1% on the day. The Nasdaq index is up 0.83%

The USD is moving a bit lower as well which is helping to push stocks higher.

  • EURUSD is trading to a new session high on the day and in the process is moving closer ot the near converged 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.0317 area. The price has moved above the high of a swing area at 1.02918.
EURUSD
EURUSD continues the ups and downs with a higher bias
  • The USDJPY is moving back toward the 100 day MA at 141.093. The current price is trading at 141.19.
USDJPY
USDJPY price moves back toward 100 day MA at 141.09
GBPUSD
GBPUSD remains above the 100 hour MA
USDCAD
USDCAD tests the 100 hour MA