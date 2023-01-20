The US stocks have moved to the upside and all the major indices are in positive terrritory.

Netflix is helping the tone with a gain of 7% after better earnings after the close yesterday.

In the forex market, the USD has been moving lower.

EURUSD: For the EURUSD it moved to a low near the rising 200 hour MA (currently at 1.08019), and bounced higher. The move back above the 100 hour MA at 1.08155 saw more buying with the pair hitting a high of 1.0847. . The high for the day is at 1.0859. Stay above the 100 hour MA keeps the bias more tilted in the buyers favor now. The sellers had their shot.

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved down from an intraday high at 130.605 and moved back down nearly 100 pips to 129.67. The current price is at 129.86. The low stalled just ahead of the 200 hour MA at 129.609. If that level can hold, the buyers are still in the game. Move below and the buyers on the Kuroda dovish comments earlier today, will be disappointed.

USDJPY moves back down to the 200 hour MA

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has moved back toward the highs from yesterday and earlier today (Asian Pacific session) and ceiling came in at 1.2397. The high price in the current hourly bar reached up to 1.23949, just below that level. The price has since rotated back down toward 1.2376

USDCAD: The USDCAD cracked below the swing area between 1.3436 and 1.3444, and then the 100 hour moving average 1.34339 and the 200 hour moving average 1.34181. The low price reached 1.3410 before rebounding back between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below).