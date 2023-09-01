It looks to be the case as S&P 500 futures have now climbed to be up 12 points on the day, or 0.27%, currently. Nasdaq futures are up 0.19% and Dow futures up 0.31% as well at the moment.

In Europe, major indices are also now sitting higher after a bit more of a tentative start. Both the DAX and CAC 40 are up 0.2% while the UK FTSE is up 0.4% on the day currently.

There's not much in terms of headlines driving the move, as it looks like investors might just be keeping some optimistic hope ahead of the main event later today.