The major stock indices move lower today. Shares of Salesforce were a big contributor with a decline of -19.74%. Nvidia also moved sharply lower with a decline of -3.77% after Bloomberg reported that US is reportedly reigning in AI chip sales to the Middle East to stem those chips making their way to China.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -330.08 points or -0.86% at 38111.42

S&P index -31.49 points or -0.60% at 5235.47

NASDAQ index -183.50 points or -1.08% at 16737.08

The small-cap Russell 2000 but the trend with the gain of 20.40 points or 1.0% at 2056.59.

Despite the large fall in the Dow 30, only seven of the 30 stocks were down today indicative of the impact from the Salesforce tumble.

After the close Dell announced their earnings:

EPS $1.27 versus $1.26 expected

Revenues came in at $22.24 billion versus expected $21.64 billion

Despite the small beat, shares of Dell are down -8.78% at $155 in after-hours trading.