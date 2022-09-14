The US major indices recovered into the close and are ending the day higher but was a up and down trading session. The gains come after sharp declines yesterday that saw the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ at its worst trading day since June 2020.
For the trading week, the Dow industrial average is down -3.14%, the S&P is down -2.98% and the NASDAQ is down -3.24%. However, all 3 indices are above their lows from last week (recall day all moved up 4 consecutive days before yesterday's sharp fall).
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 30.12 points or 0.10% at 31135.08
- S&P index rose 13.34 points or 0.34% at 3946.02
- NASDAQ index rose 86.11 points or 0.74% at 11719.69
- Russell 2000 rose 6.80 points or 0.3% at 1838.46
6 of the 11 sectors of the S&P saw gains while 5 declined:
- energy rose 2.85%
- consumer discretionary rose 1.3%
- utilities rose 0.81%
The laggards today included:
- real estate which fell -1.39%
- materials which fell -1.23%
- financials which fell -0.25%