The US major indices recovered into the close and are ending the day higher but was a up and down trading session. The gains come after sharp declines yesterday that saw the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ at its worst trading day since June 2020.

For the trading week, the Dow industrial average is down -3.14%, the S&P is down -2.98% and the NASDAQ is down -3.24%. However, all 3 indices are above their lows from last week (recall day all moved up 4 consecutive days before yesterday's sharp fall).

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 30.12 points or 0.10% at 31135.08

S&P index rose 13.34 points or 0.34% at 3946.02

NASDAQ index rose 86.11 points or 0.74% at 11719.69

Russell 2000 rose 6.80 points or 0.3% at 1838.46

6 of the 11 sectors of the S&P saw gains while 5 declined:

energy rose 2.85%

consumer discretionary rose 1.3%

utilities rose 0.81%

The laggards today included:

real estate which fell -1.39%

materials which fell -1.23%

financials which fell -0.25%