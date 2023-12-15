A more dovish Fed has been a tailwind for risk trades and even after some late profit-taking yesterday, it doesn't dull the shine from earlier in the week. European indices are maintaining a good mood today with the DAX and CAC 40 both having hit fresh record highs during the week and US indices are also at the highs for the year.

The S&P 500 is on course for a seventh straight week of gains, up 2.5% this week, and during that run, the index has gained by nearly 15%:

S&P 500 index weekly chart

It is now less than 2% away from a fresh record high with futures pointing to a 0.3% gain at the moment ahead of the open later.