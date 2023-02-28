Here's a snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

S&P 500 futures +0.1%

Nasdaq futures +0.1%

Dow futures +0.1%

After the early setback from the hotter French and Spanish inflation data, stocks are recovering well so far on the session. That is making for a tough read in markets, as the dollar trades more mixed now with month-end flows also a consideration to be wary about.

It is still early in the day though and we will also have to see how Wall Street takes to this later. But for now, it looks like the resilience in Europe - which has been quite the story in markets this year - is continuing to play out.

Looking out to the rest of this week, do take note that there will be German inflation data tomorrow and then Eurozone inflation data on Thursday still to come.