Here's a snapshot of things currently:

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.3%

S&P 500 futures -0.4%

Nasdaq futures -0.4%

Dow futures -0.3%

In Europe, French political worries remain a concern and the inflation data here also continues to keep the ECB from feeling too confident in wanting to cut interest rates further. So, that is helping to see stocks pull back following the gains yesterday.

Meanwhile, tech shares were key in driving gains in Wall Street higher yesterday. But they are less enthused today and that is making for a bit of a mixed start to the week.

Just be reminded though that July tends to be a good month for US stocks in particular. But is it about time that the winning streak comes to an end? The first major hurdle of the month will be the US jobs report this Friday. So, we'll have take it from there.