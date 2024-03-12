The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher/mixed. The Dow industrial average is trading above and below unchanged. The S&P and NASDAQ index are coming off early at session highs. A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is currently showing.

Dow Industrial Average -16.96 points or -0.04% at 38752.71

S&P index up 7.34 points or 0.14% at 5125.27

NASDAQ index of 35.15 points or 0.22% at 16054.43..

The small-cap Russell 2000 is lower by -10.22 points or -0.49% at 2055.49.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are now moving higher. The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET today:

2-year yield 4.586%, per spy .2 basis points

5-year yield 4.146%, +5.8 basis points

10-year yield 4.156%, +5.3 basis points

30-year yield 4.320%, +4.3 basis points

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is trading down $-0.20 or -0.23% at $77.75.

Gold is trading down $-22.87 or -1.06% at $2159 as it reacts to higher yields and the higher dollar

Bitcoin is trading below $72,000 at $71,861

After up-and-down volatility, the US dollar is moving to the upside more recently.