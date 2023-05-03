The major stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The Dow Industrial Average is down modestly while the S&P and NASDAQ indices are up modestly.
The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading up $0.69 or 1.75%. Shares of Apple are up $1.70 or 1.0% ahead of their earnings tomorrow after the close.
Other big cap stocks are mixed.
- Nvidia is down -2.0%,
- Microsoft is up 0.05%,
- alphabet is up 0.59%,
- Meta is up 0.5%.
Shares of AMD are trading down sharply after their earnings yesterday. Shares are trading at $83 down close to $7 on the day or -7.67%.
A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open are showing:
- Dow industrial average -5.08 points or -0.02% at 33679.46
- S&P index is up 7.86 points or 0.19% at 4127.43
- NASDAQ index is up 38.79 points or 0.32% at 12119.30