The major stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The Dow Industrial Average is down modestly while the S&P and NASDAQ indices are up modestly.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading up $0.69 or 1.75%. Shares of Apple are up $1.70 or 1.0% ahead of their earnings tomorrow after the close.

Other big cap stocks are mixed.

Nvidia is down -2.0%,

Microsoft is up 0.05%,

alphabet is up 0.59%,

Meta is up 0.5%.

Shares of AMD are trading down sharply after their earnings yesterday. Shares are trading at $83 down close to $7 on the day or -7.67%.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open are showing: