The major stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. The Dow Industrial Average is down modestly while the S&P and NASDAQ indices are up modestly.

The regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading up $0.69 or 1.75%. Shares of Apple are up $1.70 or 1.0% ahead of their earnings tomorrow after the close.

Other big cap stocks are mixed.

  • Nvidia is down -2.0%,
  • Microsoft is up 0.05%,
  • alphabet is up 0.59%,
  • Meta is up 0.5%.

Shares of AMD are trading down sharply after their earnings yesterday. Shares are trading at $83 down close to $7 on the day or -7.67%.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open are showing:

  • Dow industrial average -5.08 points or -0.02% at 33679.46
  • S&P index is up 7.86 points or 0.19% at 4127.43
  • NASDAQ index is up 38.79 points or 0.32% at 12119.30