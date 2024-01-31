The US stocks tumbled lower after Fed Chair Powell told the markets that March is not the base case for rate cuts:

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average -317.03 points -0.82% at 38150.29. The fall was the largest since December 20, 2023

S&P index -79.33 points or -1.61% at 4845.63. The fall was the largest since September 21, 2023.

Nasdaq index -345.90 points or -2.23% at 15164.00. The fall was the largest since October 25, 2023.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -48.89 points or -2.45% at 1947.34

Looking at some of the large-cap benchmark stocks: