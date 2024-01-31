The US stocks tumbled lower after Fed Chair Powell told the markets that March is not the base case for rate cuts:
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -317.03 points -0.82% at 38150.29. The fall was the largest since December 20, 2023
- S&P index -79.33 points or -1.61% at 4845.63. The fall was the largest since September 21, 2023.
- Nasdaq index -345.90 points or -2.23% at 15164.00. The fall was the largest since October 25, 2023.
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -48.89 points or -2.45% at 1947.34
Looking at some of the large-cap benchmark stocks:
- Nvidia, -2.0%
- Meta-, -2.51%
- Apple, -1.87%
- Alphabet, -7.57%
- Microsoft, -2.73%
- Tesla, -2.28%
- Adobe, -1.63%
- Snowflake, -5.12%
- Cisco, -3.94%
- Amazon -2.40%
- Nike -2.54%
- IBM -2.28%