The FT is reporting, that due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact on Russian stocks, Stoxx the operator of Deutsche Borse's Qontigo indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term, would cut 61 Russian companies from its indices.

The list includes most leading Russian companies such as Gazprom, Lukoil, Sberbank, X5 Retail and Auroflot.

Stoxx said that "extreme are exceptional market conditions" affecting the Russian stocks including "restrictions on capital flows and market disruption that materially negatively influences the aggregate liquidity, capitalization or tradability of Russian securities, as well as the impossibility for institutional investors to physically replicate the performance of an index", due to the the sanctions from the EU, US, and UK, led to the decision.

Below are a list of some Russian stocks and their changes today. Those declines, do not include the falls seen yesterday.

Russian stocks get hammered

Below is the MSCI Russian ETF price action. The price today continued to run to the downside and has now declined 75% from the October 2021 high. It is down -68% from the February 10 high.