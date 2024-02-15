economic calendar

Today's US retail sales report is the highlight but it's not the only event on the economic calendar, with four other US releases to come at the same time and a couple more later.

Here's the amended list including the retail sales data:

  1. 08:30 - NY Fed Manufacturing (Feb)

    • Expected: -15.00

  2. 08:30 - Import Prices MM (Jan)

    • Expected: 0.0%

  3. 08:30 - Export Prices MM (Jan)

    • Expected: -0.1%

  4. 08:30 - Initial Jobless Clm (10 Feb, w/e)

    • Expected: 220k

  5. 08:30 - Jobless Clm 4Wk Avg (10 Feb, w/e)

    • Expected: 212.25k

  6. 08:30 - Cont Jobless Clm (3 Feb, w/e)

    • Expected: 1.880M

  7. 08:30 - Philly Fed Business Index (Feb)

    • Expected: -8.0

  8. 08:30 - Philly Fed 6M Index (Feb)

    • Expected: -4.0

  9. 08:30 - Philly Fed Capex Index (Feb)

    • Expected: 7.50

  10. 08:30 - Philly Fed Employment (Feb)

    • Expected: -1.80

  11. 08:30 - Philly Fed Prices Paid (Feb)

    • Expected: 11.30

  12. 08:30 - Philly Fed New Orders (Feb)

    • Expected: -17.90

  13. 08:30 - Retail Sales MM (Jan)

    • Expected: -0.1%

  14. 08:30 - Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM (Jan)

  15. 08:30 - Retail Control (Jan)

    • Expected: 0.3%

  16. 09:15 - Industrial Production MM (Jan)

    • Expected: 0.3%

  17. 09:15 - Capacity Utilization SA (Jan)

    • Expected: 78.8%

  18. 09:15 - Manuf Output MM (Jan)

    • Expected: 0.0%

  19. 10:00 - NAHB Housing Market Index (Feb)

    • Expected: 46
  20. At 1:15 pm we will hear from the Fed's Waller as well. Early indications are that the Fed isn't overly bothered by the January CPI report.