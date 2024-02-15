Today's US retail sales report is the highlight but it's not the only event on the economic calendar, with four other US releases to come at the same time and a couple more later.
Here's the amended list including the retail sales data:
08:30 - NY Fed Manufacturing (Feb)
- Expected: -15.00
08:30 - Import Prices MM (Jan)
- Expected: 0.0%
08:30 - Export Prices MM (Jan)
- Expected: -0.1%
08:30 - Initial Jobless Clm (10 Feb, w/e)
- Expected: 220k
08:30 - Jobless Clm 4Wk Avg (10 Feb, w/e)
- Expected: 212.25k
08:30 - Cont Jobless Clm (3 Feb, w/e)
- Expected: 1.880M
08:30 - Philly Fed Business Index (Feb)
- Expected: -8.0
08:30 - Philly Fed 6M Index (Feb)
- Expected: -4.0
08:30 - Philly Fed Capex Index (Feb)
- Expected: 7.50
08:30 - Philly Fed Employment (Feb)
- Expected: -1.80
08:30 - Philly Fed Prices Paid (Feb)
- Expected: 11.30
08:30 - Philly Fed New Orders (Feb)
- Expected: -17.90
08:30 - Retail Sales MM (Jan)
- Expected: -0.1%
08:30 - Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM (Jan)
08:30 - Retail Control (Jan)
- Expected: 0.3%
09:15 - Industrial Production MM (Jan)
- Expected: 0.3%
09:15 - Capacity Utilization SA (Jan)
- Expected: 78.8%
09:15 - Manuf Output MM (Jan)
- Expected: 0.0%
10:00 - NAHB Housing Market Index (Feb)
- Expected: 46
- At 1:15 pm we will hear from the Fed's Waller as well. Early indications are that the Fed isn't overly bothered by the January CPI report.