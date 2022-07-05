Norwegian offshore workers will go on strike on Tuesday. The stoppage will cut oil and gas output.

Info via Reuters:

Industrial action will begin at midnight local time (2200 GMT) at three fields - Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East - and will then expand at three other fields - Kristin, Heidrun and Aasta Hansteen - from midnight on Wednesday.

A seventh field, Tyrihans, will have to shut because its output is processed from Kristin.

Supply is already tight.

Brent update, hourly candles:

(This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link )