Norwegian offshore workers will go on strike on Tuesday. The stoppage will cut oil and gas output.
Info via Reuters:
- Industrial action will begin at midnight local time (2200 GMT) at three fields - Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East - and will then expand at three other fields - Kristin, Heidrun and Aasta Hansteen - from midnight on Wednesday.
- A seventh field, Tyrihans, will have to shut because its output is processed from Kristin.
Supply is already tight.
Brent update, hourly candles:
