It was a strong day for the major indices with the S&P and NASDAQ having their best day of the trading month:

  • Dow Industrial Average headed to the best day since August 7 with a gain of 292.69 points or 0.85% at 34852.66
  • S&P had its best day since June 2. Each of those days rose 1.45%. Today the index rose 64.32 points or 1.45% at 4497.64
  • NASDAQ index at its best day since July 28 with a gain of 238.62 points or 1.74% at 13943.75

For the month of August, the major indices are still on pace for a down month:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -2.80%
  • S&P index is down -1.99%
  • NASDAQ index is a down -2.80%.

Some of the large big winners today included:

  • Nvidia +4.16%
  • Adobe +2.03%
  • AMD +3.25%
  • Intel +2.01%
  • Google plus a 2.72%
  • Apple +2.23%
  • Stryker +2.46%
  • Unity Software +6.57%
  • Oracle +3.26%
  • tesla +7.69%
  • Netflix +2.86%
  • Meta +2.64%
  • Broadcom, +3.36%
  • Caterpillar +1.93%
  • Goldman Sachs +2.06%
  • Shopify, +4.42%