It was a strong day for the major indices with the S&P and NASDAQ having their best day of the trading month:
- Dow Industrial Average headed to the best day since August 7 with a gain of 292.69 points or 0.85% at 34852.66
- S&P had its best day since June 2. Each of those days rose 1.45%. Today the index rose 64.32 points or 1.45% at 4497.64
- NASDAQ index at its best day since July 28 with a gain of 238.62 points or 1.74% at 13943.75
For the month of August, the major indices are still on pace for a down month:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -2.80%
- S&P index is down -1.99%
- NASDAQ index is a down -2.80%.
Some of the large big winners today included:
- Nvidia +4.16%
- Adobe +2.03%
- AMD +3.25%
- Intel +2.01%
- Google plus a 2.72%
- Apple +2.23%
- Stryker +2.46%
- Unity Software +6.57%
- Oracle +3.26%
- tesla +7.69%
- Netflix +2.86%
- Meta +2.64%
- Broadcom, +3.36%
- Caterpillar +1.93%
- Goldman Sachs +2.06%
- Shopify, +4.42%