It was a strong day for the major indices with the S&P and NASDAQ having their best day of the trading month:

Dow Industrial Average headed to the best day since August 7 with a gain of 292.69 points or 0.85% at 34852.66

S&P had its best day since June 2. Each of those days rose 1.45%. Today the index rose 64.32 points or 1.45% at 4497.64

NASDAQ index at its best day since July 28 with a gain of 238.62 points or 1.74% at 13943.75

For the month of August, the major indices are still on pace for a down month:

Dow Industrial Average is down -2.80%

S&P index is down -1.99%

NASDAQ index is a down -2.80%.

Some of the large big winners today included: