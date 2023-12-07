The US stocks are off to a solid start led by the Nasdaq index. However, for the week the major indices are still on track for a decline which would snap a five-week winning streak.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: The index is at 36,078.09, up 23.65 points, representing a change of 0.07%.
- S&P 500 Index: This index stands at 4,572.64, up 23.29 points, which translates to a 0.51% change.
- NASDAQ Composite: The value is 14,281.34, up 134.63 points, amounting to a change of approximately 0.95%
Looking at the "Magnificent 7", Google is pushing sharply higher after previewing it's a Gemini artificial intelligence model:
- GOOGL (Alphabet Inc.): +5.47%
- META (Meta Platforms): +1.60%
- NVDA (NVIDIA Corporation): +1.43%
- AMZN (Amazon.com, Inc.): +1.32%
- AAPL (Apple Inc.): +1.12%
- TSLA (Tesla, Inc.): +0.84%
- MSFT (Microsoft Corporation): +0.27%
US yields are mixed with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher:
- 2-year 4.577%, -2.5 basis points
- 5-year 4.122%, -0.1 basis points
- 10-year 4.141%, +2.1 basis points
- 30-year 4.257%, +3.2 basis points