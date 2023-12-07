The US stocks are off to a solid start led by the Nasdaq index. However, for the week the major indices are still on track for a decline which would snap a five-week winning streak.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The index is at 36,078.09, up 23.65 points, representing a change of 0.07%.

S&P 500 Index: This index stands at 4,572.64, up 23.29 points, which translates to a 0.51% change.

NASDAQ Composite: The value is 14,281.34, up 134.63 points, amounting to a change of approximately 0.95%

Looking at the "Magnificent 7", Google is pushing sharply higher after previewing it's a Gemini artificial intelligence model:

GOOGL (Alphabet Inc.) : +5.47%

: +5.47% META (Meta Platforms) : +1.60%

: +1.60% NVDA (NVIDIA Corporation) : +1.43%

: +1.43% AMZN (Amazon.com, Inc.) : +1.32%

: +1.32% AAPL (Apple Inc.) : +1.12%

: +1.12% TSLA (Tesla, Inc.) : +0.84%

: +0.84% MSFT (Microsoft Corporation): +0.27%

US yields are mixed with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher: