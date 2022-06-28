Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government will publish an independence referendum bill that will be consultative and not self-executing. It proposes a vote on Oct 19, 2023.

She said she will write to Boris Johnson to say I am ready and willing to negotiate terms for a referendum with him.

Sturgeon said independence needs to be resolved democratically but it seems to me it already has been. The 2014 referendum lost 55.3% to 44.7%.

Should the vote go ahead, it will be another headwind for the pound. Johnson said holding another referendum would be 'irresponsible and reckless' and he has the power to refuse the vote.