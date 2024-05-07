The Apple press release is now out. Below are the highlights from that report:

New iPad Air Models

Introduction of New Sizes : Apple introduces a redesigned 11-inch and a new 13-inch iPad Air, both powered by the M2 chip.

: Apple introduces a redesigned 11-inch and a new 13-inch iPad Air, both powered by the M2 chip. Enhancements : Enhanced CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine for improved performance. Features like the landscape-oriented Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, faster Wi-Fi, 5G in cellular models, and all-day battery life.

: Enhanced CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine for improved performance. Features like the landscape-oriented Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, faster Wi-Fi, 5G in cellular models, and all-day battery life. Display : Liquid Retina display supporting P3 wide color with anti-reflective coating and True Tone technology.

: Liquid Retina display supporting P3 wide color with anti-reflective coating and True Tone technology. Pricing and Availability: Starting at $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch model, available for order today with availability beginning May 15.

Camera and Audio

Front Camera : Landscape Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage.

: Landscape Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage. Back Camera : 12MP Wide back camera supports high-resolution photos, detailed 4K video, and 240-fps slo-mo.

: 12MP Wide back camera supports high-resolution photos, detailed 4K video, and 240-fps slo-mo. Audio: Dual microphones and landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio, enhanced bass in the 13-inch model.

Performance and AI Capabilities

M2 Chip : Includes a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, providing significant performance enhancements over previous models.

: Includes a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, providing significant performance enhancements over previous models. AI Performance: 16-core Neural Engine for advanced AI capabilities like Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, and Live Text.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6E and 5G: Improved connectivity speeds with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. Cellular models include eSIM technology.

Accessories

Apple Pencil Pro : New interactive features like squeeze, barrel roll, haptic feedback, and support for Find My.

: New interactive features like squeeze, barrel roll, haptic feedback, and support for Find My. Magic Keyboard : Floating design with built-in trackpad and backlit keyboard. Compatible with both 11-inch and 13-inch models.

: Floating design with built-in trackpad and backlit keyboard. Compatible with both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Smart Folio: New adjustable angles, available in multiple colors.

Software and Ecosystem

iPadOS 17 : Offers new levels of personalization and versatility, with features like customizable Lock Screens, interactive widgets, and enhanced FaceTime and Messages.

: Offers new levels of personalization and versatility, with features like customizable Lock Screens, interactive widgets, and enhanced FaceTime and Messages. Built-in Apps : Includes Freeform, Notes, iMovie, GarageBand, Photos, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.

: Includes Freeform, Notes, iMovie, GarageBand, Photos, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro: Available with new features, supporting professional audio and video editing.

Environmental Commitment

Sustainability: Features 100% recycled aluminum, rare earth elements, and gold plating. Packaging is 100% fiber-based, aiming for plastic-free packaging by 2025.

Financial Options and Promotions

Pricing for Education and General Market : Special pricing for educational purposes. Apple Card users can benefit from monthly installments at 0% APR and 3% Daily Cash back.

: Special pricing for educational purposes. Apple Card users can benefit from monthly installments at 0% APR and 3% Daily Cash back. Trade-in and Savings Programs: Options for trading in current iPads for credit towards new purchases.

Shares of Apple are trading up $0.76 or 0.42% at $182.47.

The major indices are mixed with the Dow Industrial Average average up 79 points or 0.20% at 38933. The S&P index is up 7.15 points or 0.14%. The NASDAQ index is down -6.5 points or -0.04%.