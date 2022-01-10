Biden and Putin

From Russian deputy foreign minister Ryabkov:

  • Talks were complex and professional
  • US side approached Russian concerns very seriously
  • Russia explained its concerns about NATO expansion in detail
  • Says US complained about Russian troops near Ukraine border
  • US made specific threats
  • Russia told US there was no need to fear escalation
  • We don't see understanding from the US about the urgency of the situation
  • We need to see a step from NATO

From the US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman:

  • US open to discussing ways we can set reciprocal limits on size and scope of military exercises
  • US will not allow anyone to slam doors shut on NATO's open door policy

You really need to read between the lines here but my take is more negative than positive.