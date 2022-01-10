From Russian deputy foreign minister Ryabkov:

Talks were complex and professional

US side approached Russian concerns very seriously

Russia explained its concerns about NATO expansion in detail

Says US complained about Russian troops near Ukraine border

US made specific threats

Russia told US there was no need to fear escalation

We don't see understanding from the US about the urgency of the situation

We need to see a step from NATO

From the US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman:

US open to discussing ways we can set reciprocal limits on size and scope of military exercises

US will not allow anyone to slam doors shut on NATO's open door policy

You really need to read between the lines here but my take is more negative than positive.