From Russian deputy foreign minister Ryabkov:
- Talks were complex and professional
- US side approached Russian concerns very seriously
- Russia explained its concerns about NATO expansion in detail
- Says US complained about Russian troops near Ukraine border
- US made specific threats
- Russia told US there was no need to fear escalation
- We don't see understanding from the US about the urgency of the situation
- We need to see a step from NATO
From the US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman:
- US open to discussing ways we can set reciprocal limits on size and scope of military exercises
- US will not allow anyone to slam doors shut on NATO's open door policy
You really need to read between the lines here but my take is more negative than positive.