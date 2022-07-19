UK Conservative MPs will continue to vote daily until there are two candidates left for Prime Minister and then members of the Conservative party will decide who will be the next PM.

In a head-to-head poll conducted this week by YouGov, Sunak loses to all three of the remaining candidates. That's in sharp contrast to betting markets, where he's a large favourite.

Head to head polling of 750 members of the Conservative party (unassigned percentages are 'I don't know'):

Sunak 35%

Truss 54%

Sunak 37%

Morduant 51%

Sunak 34%

Badenoch 56%

In the demographic breakdown, Sunak appears to be particularly unpopular with those aged 50-64 and those who voted to leave the EU.

The field will be cut down to 3 today and we'll get the final 2 tomorrow.

In the most-recent round the votes of MPs were:

Sunak 115

Mordaunt 82

Truss 71

Badenoch 58

Tugendhat (eliminated) 31

It will take about 7 weeks for members of the party to vote and decide a new PM.