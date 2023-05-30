AI image

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will cross the Atlantic next week to visit President Biden at the White House. I wouldn't expect any market moves on the meeting, which will touch on Ukraine, energy security, climate and Ireland.

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Visit of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom

President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom for an Official Working Visit to the White House on Thursday, June 8 to further deepen the close and historic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom. Building on their recent engagements, the two leaders will review a range of global issues, including their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal war of aggression, as well as further action to bolster energy security and address the climate crisis. The President and the Prime Minister will discuss efforts to continue strengthening our economic relationship as we confront shared economic and national security challenges. They will also review developments in Northern Ireland as part of their shared commitment to preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.