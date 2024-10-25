AI image

The Fed blackout starts at midnight but the week ahead is packed with market-moving data, decisions and earnings reports.

Here's a day-by-day preview of the week ahead:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

US data: Dallas Fed manufacturing activity

UK: Lloyds Business Barometer

Japan: Jobless rate, job-to-applicant ratio

ECB's Wunsch speaks

Earnings: Ford, Waste Management

US Treasury Quarterly borrowing estimates, 2yr ($69bn) and 5yr ($70bn) note auctions

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29:

US: JOLTS job openings, Conference Board consumer confidence (98.7 prior)

UK: Consumer credit, M4 money supply

Germany: GfK consumer confidence

Tech earnings: Alphabet (Google), AMD

Others: McDonald's, Pfizer, BP, Visa, PayPal

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Big data day:

US: Q3 GDP first reading, ADP employment

Eurozone: Q3 GDP

Germany: CPI, Q3 GDP

France: Q3 GDP

Australia: Q3 CPI

Tech earnings: Microsoft, Meta

Others: Boeing, Volkswagen, BASF

UK Autumn Budget

US Treasury quarterly refunding announcement

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Bank of Japan policy decision

US: PCE inflation (core seen +0.28% MoM)

Eurozone: CPI, unemployment

China: Official PMIs

Heavyweight earnings: Apple, Amazon, Intel, Samsung

Energy: Shell, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips

Others: Mastercard, Merck

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

US: Nonfarm payrolls (some forecasts as low as 0K, consensus at +123K), ISM manufacturing

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI

Switzerland: CPI

Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Chevron

The week's big focus will be on the US jobs report Friday, but markets will have plenty to digest before then with Q3 GDP, inflation data, and massive tech earnings. With five of the "Magnificent 7" reporting (representing $12 trillion in market cap), expect some volatility in equity and currency markets throughout the week.