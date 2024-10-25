The Fed blackout starts at midnight but the week ahead is packed with market-moving data, decisions and earnings reports.
Here's a day-by-day preview of the week ahead:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
- US data: Dallas Fed manufacturing activity
- UK: Lloyds Business Barometer
- Japan: Jobless rate, job-to-applicant ratio
- ECB's Wunsch speaks
- Earnings: Ford, Waste Management
- US Treasury Quarterly borrowing estimates, 2yr ($69bn) and 5yr ($70bn) note auctions
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29:
- US: JOLTS job openings, Conference Board consumer confidence (98.7 prior)
- UK: Consumer credit, M4 money supply
- Germany: GfK consumer confidence
- Tech earnings: Alphabet (Google), AMD
- Others: McDonald's, Pfizer, BP, Visa, PayPal
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
Big data day:
- US: Q3 GDP first reading, ADP employment
- Eurozone: Q3 GDP
- Germany: CPI, Q3 GDP
- France: Q3 GDP
- Australia: Q3 CPI
- Tech earnings: Microsoft, Meta
- Others: Boeing, Volkswagen, BASF
- UK Autumn Budget
- US Treasury quarterly refunding announcement
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
- Bank of Japan policy decision
- US: PCE inflation (core seen +0.28% MoM)
- Eurozone: CPI, unemployment
- China: Official PMIs
- Heavyweight earnings: Apple, Amazon, Intel, Samsung
- Energy: Shell, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips
- Others: Mastercard, Merck
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
- US: Nonfarm payrolls (some forecasts as low as 0K, consensus at +123K), ISM manufacturing
- China: Caixin manufacturing PMI
- Switzerland: CPI
- Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Chevron
The week's big focus will be on the US jobs report Friday, but markets will have plenty to digest before then with Q3 GDP, inflation data, and massive tech earnings. With five of the "Magnificent 7" reporting (representing $12 trillion in market cap), expect some volatility in equity and currency markets throughout the week.