This via Reuters monthly survey of Japanese corporates.

half of Japan firms say weakening yen will hurt profits, 29% expect it will boost earnings.

75% of Japan firms say they can't compensate for the yen's drop beyond 145 vs the USD

23% of Japan companies say business conditions are good

Among those hurt by the weak yen, 64% said they were coping by raising prices, the most common response. Diversifying sources of raw materials was cited by 28% of firms

Japan Inc will take note of opinions expressed by firms.