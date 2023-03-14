He says that the collapse of SVB and the market turmoil that ensued after is just "part of the process" as the world adjusts to tighter financial conditions following years of easy money.

"This is part of the process of the knob being turned to tighten financial conditions to make sure that we are on our way to normalising a higher interest rate world. But there might well be surprises, there might well be reactions."

It's easier to just say it as it is when you're part of a flock that must be protected at all costs by lawmakers and policymakers alike. As said earlier, when the smaller and regional banks are facing such troubles, there is only one winner. And it is these bunch of guys: