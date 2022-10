Swiss CPI (Sept)

MoM:



Prev: 0.3%

Fcst: 0.2%

YoY:

Prev: 3.5%

Fcst: 3.5%

Core inflation that strips out volatile items like fuel and food prices was unchanged versus August and rose 2.0% year on year.

Interestingly, Swiss September Harmonized CPI Falls 0.2% Month-On-Month (deflation klaxon)