Steady as she goes for the Swiss franc as it continues to creep higher after the SNB policy pivot last week.

The downside push in USD/CHF ran into trendline support before stalling at the end of last week and that is the key area being tested once again currently. That said, the double-top pattern just above 1.0000 is an ominous technical signal when you couple it with the change in the narrative at the SNB.

A push below the trendline support will bring into focus the late May and early June lows around 0.9545-56 next.

Elsewhere, EUR/CHF is also down 0.4% to 1.0135 as the pair continues to look towards parity. Meanwhile, CHF/JPY is making a run for it above 140.00 - touching fresh highs since 1980 upon the break higher from the end of last week.